After Hours Most Active for Jan 10, 2022 : BAC, QQQ, ZNGA, AAPL, MRSN, ET, ATVI, INTC, F, NLSN, SAND, GM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 20.11 to 15,634.54. The total After hours volume is currently 86,123,601 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $48.96, with 4,803,166 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.46 at $380.57, with 4,141,148 shares traded. This represents a 27.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.0101 at $8.43, with 3,664,268 shares traded. ZNGA's current last sale is 80.28% of the target price of $10.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.25 at $172.44, with 3,599,757 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) is unchanged at $6.19, with 3,155,860 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRSN is in the "buy range".



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $9.12, with 2,792,558 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "strong buy range".



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is +0.93 at $64.04, with 2,297,865 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATVI is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2.83 at $58.04, with 2,272,257 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 105.53% of the target price of $55.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.08 at $23.77, with 2,149,396 shares traded. F's current last sale is 125.11% of the target price of $19.



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $20.25, with 1,622,731 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 75% of the target price of $27.



Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) is unchanged at $5.87, with 1,563,515 shares traded. SAND's current last sale is 62.61% of the target price of $9.375.



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.09 at $61.16, with 1,432,105 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".

