After Hours Most Active for Feb 9, 2023 : ABEV, PBR, LYFT, INTC, CLVT, MSFT, SNAP, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, GMED, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.2 to 12,389.37. The total After hours volume is currently 94,068,895 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $2.45, with 8,453,049 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABEV is in the "buy range".



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.07 at $11.12, with 7,285,611 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 92.67% of the target price of $12.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -3.88 at $12.34, with 5,895,349 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Elastic Continues to Dip Despite Excellent Q2 Results



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $27.73, with 4,431,891 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 99.04% of the target price of $28.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is +0.015 at $10.92, with 3,771,434 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.12 at $263.50, with 3,664,704 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.03 at $11.01, with 3,081,104 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 110.1% of the target price of $10.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.08 at $150.79, with 2,982,691 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.27 at $95.28, with 2,435,692 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.05 at $98.19, with 2,200,623 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.29. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) is +0.03 at $63.00, with 1,822,029 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GMED is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $18.99, with 1,319,421 shares traded. T's current last sale is 84.4% of the target price of $22.5.

