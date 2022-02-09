After Hours Most Active for Feb 9, 2022 : UBER, C, DIS, ISEE, F, LUMN, GM, AAPL, VMEO, QQQ, CG, FB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 18.32 to 15,075.28. The total After hours volume is currently 88,931,677 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +2.81 at $43.00, with 5,235,936 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.1 at $67.94, with 4,658,639 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +13.7 at $160.93, with 4,429,284 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) is unchanged at $16.21, with 4,428,722 shares traded. ISEE's current last sale is 64.84% of the target price of $25.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.04 at $18.31, with 3,603,034 shares traded. F's current last sale is 87.19% of the target price of $21.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -1.47 at $11.35, with 3,558,853 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors



General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $50.72, with 3,309,282 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $176.39, with 1,945,508 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) is -2.44 at $11.40, with 1,941,910 shares traded. VMEO's current last sale is 32.57% of the target price of $35.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.47 at $367.20, with 1,833,899 shares traded. This represents a 23.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is unchanged at $50.64, with 1,832,214 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CG is in the "buy range".



Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is +0.75 at $232.75, with 1,661,774 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.