After Hours Most Active for Feb 9, 2021 : FHN, MRO, TWTR, KGC, CVS, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .17 to 13,687.26. The total After hours volume is currently 90,176,032 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is -0.0628 at $15.67, with 8,037,492 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.02 at $8.87, with 6,620,338 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.77 at $60.64, with 5,833,926 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Twitter Announces Proposed Settlement of Shareholder Derivative Lawsuits



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is -0.0167 at $7.32, with 5,555,824 shares traded.KGC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.22 per share, which represents a 13 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.48 at $73.01, with 2,591,070 shares traded.CVS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/16/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.24 per share, which represents a 173 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.02 at $11.91, with 2,534,542 shares traded. F's current last sale is 113.43% of the target price of $10.5.

