After Hours Most Active for Feb 8, 2023 : RF, AFRM, KBWB, DIS, MSFT, QQQ, LBRT, AAPL, HOOD, AES, MRO, C

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.97 to 12,505.35. The total After hours volume is currently 76,953,882 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is unchanged at $23.85, with 5,696,063 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. RF's current last sale is 93.53% of the target price of $25.5.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is -2.94 at $13.08, with 4,070,127 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is +0.1847 at $58.87, with 3,635,594 shares traded. This represents a 23.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +3.86 at $115.64, with 3,535,469 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. Smarter Analyst Reports: Disney+ to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Offering



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.28 at $267.01, with 2,176,903 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.13 at $304.50, with 1,936,075 shares traded. This represents a 19.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is unchanged at $15.64, with 1,900,432 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. LBRT's current last sale is 71.09% of the target price of $22.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.34 at $152.26, with 1,873,373 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +0.28 at $10.75, with 1,775,571 shares traded. HOOD's current last sale is 107.5% of the target price of $10.



The AES Corporation (AES) is unchanged at $26.16, with 1,675,641 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AES is in the "strong buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $26.60, with 1,417,545 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.95. MRO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/15/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.87 per share, which represents a 77 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $51.15, with 1,380,558 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. C's current last sale is 96.51% of the target price of $53.

