After Hours Most Active for Feb 8, 2022 : F, SHY, INFY, XM, MSFT, KMI, BMY, SQ, EXC, UBER, QQQ, LYFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.74 to 14,757.77. The total After hours volume is currently 102,498,318 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.03 at $17.75, with 12,255,735 shares traded. F's current last sale is 80.68% of the target price of $22.



iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is +0.0215 at $84.65, with 6,553,086 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $22.89, with 4,745,243 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is unchanged at $30.78, with 4,142,040 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XM is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.29 at $304.85, with 3,636,657 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. MSFT's current last sale is 83.75% of the target price of $364.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $17.29, with 3,356,269 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.29. KMI's current last sale is 96.06% of the target price of $18.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $65.89, with 3,355,423 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 92.15% of the target price of $71.5.



Block, Inc. (SQ) is unchanged at $102.29, with 3,186,289 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQ is in the "buy range".



Exelon Corporation (EXC) is unchanged at $43.02, with 2,584,006 shares traded. EXC's current last sale is 78.22% of the target price of $55.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.33 at $38.01, with 2,228,414 shares traded.UBER is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.33 per share, which represents a -54 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.32 at $359.44, with 2,223,888 shares traded. This represents a 20.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -1.81 at $39.39, with 1,870,994 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Elastic Continues to Dip Despite Excellent Q2 Results

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.