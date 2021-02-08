After Hours Most Active for Feb 8, 2021 : KGC, DD, FHN, SNAP, DELL, X

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.8 to 13,691.22. The total After hours volume is currently 98,243,140 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is -0.01 at $7.38, with 7,228,850 shares traded.KGC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.22 per share, which represents a 13 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) is +0.44 at $76.20, with 4,091,787 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. DD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/9/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.92 per share, which represents a 95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $15.53, with 2,792,360 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.38 at $63.40, with 2,428,346 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is unchanged at $79.94, with 2,003,585 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



United States Steel Corporation (X) is +0.01 at $16.85, with 1,876,356 shares traded. X's current last sale is 210.63% of the target price of $8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.