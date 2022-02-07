After Hours Most Active for Feb 7, 2022 : PLYA, VLDR, SQ, WFC, VTWO, BAC, T, AAPL, CHGG, SMFR, MRK, IMGN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 30.88 to 14,602.13. The total After hours volume is currently 106,923,070 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is unchanged at $7.97, with 6,422,323 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLYA is in the "buy range".



Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) is +3.13 at $6.90, with 5,764,899 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VLDR is 10.250733; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Block, Inc. (SQ) is -0.02 at $102.79, with 5,260,964 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQ is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $57.33, with 5,229,381 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is +0.12 at $80.57, with 4,942,600 shares traded. This represents a 6.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.0101 at $48.52, with 3,675,998 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.05 at $23.88, with 3,422,109 shares traded. T's current last sale is 79.6% of the target price of $30.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.14 at $171.80, with 3,295,004 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is +1.83 at $29.10, with 2,374,260 shares traded. CHGG's current last sale is 58.2% of the target price of $50.



Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) is unchanged at $3.46, with 2,191,835 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SMFR is in the "strong buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $77.58, with 2,128,628 shares traded. MRK's current last sale is 84.79% of the target price of $91.5.



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is unchanged at $5.53, with 2,016,024 shares traded.IMGN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/11/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.18 per share, which represents a 16 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.