After Hours Most Active for Feb 6, 2024 : SNAP, F, CHEA, VLO, VZ, JCI, PARA, INTC, GOOG, TCOM, PLTR, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.76 to 17,565.97. The total After hours volume is currently 95,507,749 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -5.3097 at $12.14, with 27,370,342 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.73 at $12.80, with 10,561,212 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report



Chenghe Acquisition Co. (CHEA) is +0.07 at $7.20, with 4,990,619 shares traded.



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is unchanged at $137.83, with 3,419,790 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VLO is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.04 at $41.06, with 3,304,875 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 89.26% of the target price of $46.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is unchanged at $53.26, with 3,038,537 shares traded. JCI's current last sale is 86.6% of the target price of $61.5.



Paramount Global (PARA) is +0.02 at $14.01, with 2,759,189 shares traded. PARA's current last sale is 112.08% of the target price of $12.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0599 at $42.68, with 2,556,898 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 99.26% of the target price of $43.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.41 at $145.00, with 2,434,805 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.48. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is unchanged at $39.48, with 1,605,330 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TCOM is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.1 at $21.97, with 1,587,542 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2 at $189.10, with 1,515,918 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

