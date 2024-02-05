After Hours Most Active for Feb 5, 2024 : PLTR, CVS, AMCR, GLW, AAPL, VZ, HPQ, MSFT, AMZN, CPRT, CSCO, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .56 to 17,613.6. The total After hours volume is currently 99,003,948 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +2.3098 at $19.03, with 24,528,080 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.04 at $72.40, with 10,373,073 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2. CVS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2 per share, which represents a 199 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $9.22, with 4,766,621 shares traded.AMCR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a 19 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is unchanged at $32.01, with 4,402,715 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. GLW's current last sale is 91.46% of the target price of $35.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $187.68, with 3,924,637 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.02 at $41.36, with 3,157,086 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 89.91% of the target price of $46.



HP Inc. (HPQ) is unchanged at $28.33, with 3,074,867 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 91.39% of the target price of $31.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.01 at $405.64, with 2,831,094 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.8. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.7 at $169.61, with 2,307,045 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.71. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is -0.01 at $49.98, with 1,847,164 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPRT is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.09 at $49.42, with 1,846,842 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 90.68% of the target price of $54.5.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $44.87, with 1,656,931 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

