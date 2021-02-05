After Hours Most Active for Feb 5, 2021 : WPRT, INTC, DD, TME, F, AAPL, ZNGA, ERF, LUMN, VIPS, BIDU, VIAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.62 to 13,607.58. The total After hours volume is currently 84,172,504 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) is +4.32 at $12.97, with 5,362,426 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WPRT is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $58.21, with 3,788,211 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. INTC's current last sale is 97.02% of the target price of $60.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) is unchanged at $75.84, with 3,402,777 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. DD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/9/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.92 per share, which represents a 95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is unchanged at $25.65, with 2,969,228 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $11.51, with 2,919,119 shares traded. F's current last sale is 115.1% of the target price of $10.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $136.66, with 2,881,470 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.06 at $10.74, with 2,493,044 shares traded.ZNGA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is -0.005 at $3.74, with 2,204,694 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ERF is in the "buy range".



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.03 at $12.20, with 2,116,233 shares traded.LUMN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.32 per share, which represents a 33 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is +0.22 at $33.32, with 2,114,143 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is +0.01 at $270.14, with 1,837,890 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $54.04, with 1,790,335 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 9.065963; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

