After Hours Most Active for Feb 4, 2022 : COTY, QQQ, SHY, AAPL, BAC, C, MSFT, NEE, SNAP, PM, CMCSA, ZGNX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -19.77 to 14,674.58. The total After hours volume is currently 87,251,331 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $8.47, with 5,189,507 shares traded.COTY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/8/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.92 at $357.09, with 3,768,501 shares traded. This represents a 20.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is -0.01 at $84.69, with 3,181,882 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.09 at $172.48, with 2,766,677 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $48.28, with 1,999,640 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.03 at $66.05, with 1,979,693 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.94 at $305.00, with 1,895,801 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. MSFT's current last sale is 84.02% of the target price of $363.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +0.01 at $76.02, with 1,828,802 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.01 at $38.92, with 1,734,390 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $103.59, with 1,732,099 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.64. PM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.3 per share, which represents a 126 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.47 at $48.86, with 1,533,893 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) is unchanged at $26.09, with 1,384,178 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZGNX is 9.441881; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

