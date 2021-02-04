After Hours Most Active for Feb 4, 2021 : VIPS, F, TME, AAPL, SNAP, INTC, WORK, AACG, PINS, TTOO, ERIC, IQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.98 to 13,554.91. The total After hours volume is currently 99,923,819 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is +0.62 at $34.20, with 15,089,557 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.33 at $11.70, with 6,687,699 shares traded. AccessWire Reports: Fiore Gold Drills 19.8 Metres of 1.33 g/t Gold and 12.2 Metres of 1.75 g/t Gold, Continues to Expand Oxide Mineralization at its Gold Rock Project, Nevada



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.28 at $25.50, with 6,436,766 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.19 at $137.20, with 5,707,916 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -3.56 at $54.75, with 4,753,862 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.07. Business Wire Reports: Snap Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.0001 at $58.79, with 4,630,711 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. INTC's current last sale is 97.98% of the target price of $60.



Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is -0.03 at $43.00, with 4,330,742 shares traded. WORK's current last sale is 95.56% of the target price of $45.



ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is -1.9 at $12.40, with 3,821,269 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +4.45 at $82.29, with 3,105,579 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Pinterest to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results



T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is +0.25 at $2.65, with 3,051,579 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTOO is in the "buy range".



Ericsson (ERIC) is unchanged at $13.19, with 2,433,338 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ERIC is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $23.20, with 2,152,694 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 107.41% of the target price of $21.6.

