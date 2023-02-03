After Hours Most Active for Feb 3, 2023 : ADC, CRK, AAPL, QQQ, F, VST, GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT, DLTR, PFE, MRO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.42 to 12,565.94. The total After hours volume is currently 79,958,303 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is -1.08 at $72.99, with 10,052,446 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ADC is in the "buy range".



Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) is -0.09 at $11.81, with 8,233,150 shares traded. CRK's current last sale is 78.73% of the target price of $15.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.33 at $154.17, with 3,750,342 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.25 at $305.93, with 2,874,194 shares traded. This represents a 20.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.07 at $13.16, with 2,350,252 shares traded. F's current last sale is 87.73% of the target price of $15.



Vistra Corp. (VST) is unchanged at $22.88, with 2,252,694 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VST is in the "strong buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.03 at $104.81, with 2,091,132 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.39 at $103.00, with 1,990,833 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.15 at $258.20, with 1,935,421 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) is unchanged at $149.91, with 1,651,239 shares traded. DLTR's current last sale is 89.77% of the target price of $167.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $44.06, with 1,311,551 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.12% of the target price of $50.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.0399 at $26.07, with 1,236,539 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.