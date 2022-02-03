After Hours Most Active for Feb 3, 2022 : SNAP, QQQ, F, CMCSA, COTY, TQQQ, AAPL, SQQQ, PINS, MSFT, IVR, NLSN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 317.13 to 14,818.24. The total After hours volume is currently 96,509,960 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +10.44 at $34.94, with 13,674,291 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +6.66 at $360.21, with 6,279,306 shares traded. This represents a 21.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.74 at $19.15, with 5,707,225 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $49.64, with 5,535,089 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Coty Inc. (COTY) is +0.02 at $8.42, with 5,281,262 shares traded.COTY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/8/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +3.11 at $59.85, with 4,737,146 shares traded. This represents a 59.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.19 at $174.09, with 3,498,254 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.2296 at $37.73, with 3,254,433 shares traded. This represents a 34.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +5.9501 at $30.46, with 2,385,789 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +4.51 at $305.76, with 2,365,601 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. MSFT's current last sale is 84.23% of the target price of $363.



INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) is +0.02 at $2.61, with 1,696,570 shares traded. IVR's current last sale is 87% of the target price of $3.



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $18.55, with 1,511,853 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 68.7% of the target price of $27.

