After Hours Most Active for Feb 3, 2021 : TME, VIPS, IQ, T, DISH, WEN, ZNGA, SPR, CRHC, QCOM, TWTR, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.18 to 13,409.55. The total After hours volume is currently 71,235,957 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is unchanged at $26.28, with 8,977,842 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $32.29, with 6,776,105 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $22.82, with 4,250,288 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 105.65% of the target price of $21.6.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $28.54, with 3,586,607 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. T's current last sale is 89.19% of the target price of $32.



DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is unchanged at $30.73, with 3,210,120 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DISH is in the "buy range".



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is unchanged at $20.74, with 2,712,516 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WEN is in the "buy range".



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is unchanged at $10.26, with 2,666,594 shares traded.ZNGA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is -0.12 at $38.65, with 2,450,620 shares traded. SPR's current last sale is 97.85% of the target price of $39.5.



Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) is +0.05 at $11.00, with 2,394,402 shares traded.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -12.2 at $150.10, with 2,294,534 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. PR Newswire Reports: Qualcomm Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is unchanged at $54.58, with 2,101,302 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.19. TWTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/9/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.19 per share, which represents a 15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.09 at $134.03, with 1,757,903 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

