After Hours Most Active for Feb 28, 2023 : VFC, LUMN, WU, COLB, EXC, UMPQ, RIVN, T, AAPL, GGG, LNC, AFRM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -24.08 to 12,018.04. The total After hours volume is currently 218,601,584 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



V.F. Corporation (VFC) is +0.08 at $24.90, with 29,062,369 shares traded. VFC's current last sale is 84.41% of the target price of $29.5.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is unchanged at $3.40, with 24,539,189 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 56.67% of the target price of $6.



Western Union Company (The) (WU) is unchanged at $12.96, with 13,012,594 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. WU's current last sale is 94.25% of the target price of $13.75.



Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) is unchanged at $29.73, with 11,960,181 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for COLB is 11.502479; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Exelon Corporation (EXC) is -0.0021 at $40.39, with 8,483,439 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EXC is in the "buy range".



Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is unchanged at $17.66, with 5,485,584 shares traded. UMPQ's current last sale is 92.95% of the target price of $19.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -1.27 at $18.03, with 4,518,215 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Report: Rivian Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 20%; Shares Sink 8.4%



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $18.91, with 4,033,850 shares traded. T's current last sale is 84.04% of the target price of $22.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.0073 at $147.42, with 3,959,094 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Graco Inc. (GGG) is unchanged at $69.54, with 3,272,872 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. GGG's current last sale is 90.31% of the target price of $77.



Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is unchanged at $31.72, with 3,253,485 shares traded. LNC's current last sale is 88.11% of the target price of $36.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is -0.06 at $13.56, with 2,913,784 shares traded. AFRM's current last sale is 90.4% of the target price of $15.

