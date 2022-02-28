After Hours Most Active for Feb 28, 2022 : GRAB, KIM, LU, BAC, AAPL, VNET, KMI, SE, LCID, PAA, T, INTC

After-Hours
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -22.97 to 14,214.84. The total After hours volume is currently 213,712,788 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.13 at $5.89, with 50,937,102 shares traded.GRAB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is unchanged at $23.53, with 9,117,726 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KIM is in the "buy range".

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is +0.25 at $6.72, with 8,736,109 shares traded.LU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.2 per share, which represents a 19 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.05 at $44.15, with 5,113,049 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.28 at $164.84, with 4,495,367 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) is +0.0008 at $7.87, with 4,440,948 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VNET is in the "strong buy range".

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $17.40, with 4,297,180 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 96.67% of the target price of $18.

Sea Limited (SE) is unchanged at $145.60, with 3,845,148 shares traded.SE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.21 per share, which represents a -106 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -2.71 at $26.27, with 3,780,808 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Lucid Under SEC Investigation; Shares Drop – Report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) is unchanged at $10.57, with 3,703,504 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAA is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $23.69, with 3,576,593 shares traded. T's current last sale is 78.97% of the target price of $30.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $47.70, with 3,340,562 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. INTC's current last sale is 86.73% of the target price of $55.

