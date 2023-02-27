After Hours Most Active for Feb 27, 2023 : NU, QQQ, CMCSA, GOOGL, AAPL, KBWB, AMZN, LUMN, OSH, PPL, NEM, COP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.36 to 12,060.15. The total After hours volume is currently 77,202,552 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.01 at $4.98, with 2,744,004 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.35 at $294.29, with 2,586,536 shares traded. This represents a 15.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $37.35, with 2,481,017 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 83.93% of the target price of $44.5.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.01 at $89.88, with 2,358,700 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.23. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.18 at $148.10, with 2,079,463 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is +0.181 at $56.40, with 1,880,000 shares traded. This represents a 18.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.01 at $93.75, with 1,816,100 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.03 at $3.37, with 1,735,724 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) is unchanged at $35.23, with 1,563,312 shares traded. OSH's current last sale is 95.22% of the target price of $37.



PPL Corporation (PPL) is unchanged at $27.55, with 1,356,714 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PPL is in the "buy range".



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is unchanged at $43.34, with 1,308,625 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 76.04% of the target price of $57.



ConocoPhillips (COP) is +0.04 at $105.90, with 1,258,596 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COP is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.