After Hours Most Active for Feb 26, 2021 : CLF, AAPL, EV, ZNGA, MS, MRO, INTC, QQQ, T, IQ, VIAC, HPQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.23 to 12,903.21. The total After hours volume is currently 148,191,431 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is unchanged at $13.34, with 21,940,524 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLF is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.24 at $121.50, with 10,883,455 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) is unchanged at $73.07, with 10,290,369 shares traded. EV's current last sale is 122.81% of the target price of $59.5.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.03 at $11.12, with 7,438,319 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



Morgan Stanley (MS) is unchanged at $76.87, with 5,286,465 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.07 at $11.03, with 4,238,165 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $60.78, with 4,237,565 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 101.3% of the target price of $60.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.13 at $314.27, with 4,091,844 shares traded. This represents a 90.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.11 at $28.00, with 3,592,580 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. T's current last sale is 88.89% of the target price of $31.5.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.19 at $25.14, with 3,540,617 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 112.74% of the target price of $22.3.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.1397 at $64.35, with 3,205,106 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 7.760016; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



HP Inc. (HPQ) is unchanged at $28.97, with 2,965,765 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 125.96% of the target price of $23.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.