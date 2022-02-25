After Hours Most Active for Feb 25, 2022 : INFO, FTGC, CCO, QQQ, SU, CVE, BAC, AAPL, OVV, BGCP, INTC, IQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.85 to 14,188.31. The total After hours volume is currently 56,998,227 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) is -0.45 at $108.16, with 7,096,403 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFO is in the "buy range".



First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is unchanged at $26.05, with 4,560,358 shares traded. This represents a 26.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) is unchanged at $3.72, with 2,394,603 shares traded. CCO's current last sale is 91.85% of the target price of $4.05.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.28 at $346.05, with 2,225,747 shares traded. This represents a 16.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is +0.01 at $29.81, with 2,210,172 shares traded. SU's current last sale is 81.01% of the target price of $36.8.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $15.29, with 2,010,154 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $45.04, with 1,556,947 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.05 at $164.90, with 1,332,753 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is unchanged at $41.41, with 1,290,280 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OVV is in the "buy range".



BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) is +0.005 at $4.65, with 1,169,160 shares traded. BGCP's current last sale is 51.67% of the target price of $9.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $47.71, with 1,124,512 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. INTC's current last sale is 86.75% of the target price of $55.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.01 at $4.03, with 1,123,044 shares traded.IQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.31 per share, which represents a -32 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

