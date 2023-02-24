After-Hours
BHC

After Hours Most Active for Feb 24, 2023 : BHC, AAPL, HUN, IBN, OI, QQQ, MCHI, MSFT, AMZN, TQQQ, XOM, TOST

February 24, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.77 to 11,960.88. The total After hours volume is currently 71,115,056 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is unchanged at $9.57, with 5,015,124 shares traded. BHC's current last sale is 127.6% of the target price of $7.5.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $146.68, with 2,437,684 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is -0.01 at $29.39, with 1,388,617 shares traded. HUN's current last sale is 94.81% of the target price of $31.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is -0.01 at $20.30, with 1,387,811 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".

O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) is unchanged at $21.90, with 1,125,365 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OI is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.12 at $291.97, with 1,114,199 shares traded. This represents a 14.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is unchanged at $47.76, with 1,097,441 shares traded. This represents a 36.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.06 at $249.16, with 1,082,800 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.13 at $93.37, with 1,081,979 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.02 at $21.79, with 1,054,837 shares traded. This represents a 35.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.08 at $110.67, with 907,838 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".

Toast, Inc. (TOST) is +0.06 at $19.52, with 874,727 shares traded. TOST's current last sale is 81.33% of the target price of $24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
After-Hours

Stocks mentioned

BHC
AAPL
HUN
IBN
OI
QQQ
MCHI
MSFT
AMZN
TQQQ
XOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.