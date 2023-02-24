After Hours Most Active for Feb 24, 2023 : BHC, AAPL, HUN, IBN, OI, QQQ, MCHI, MSFT, AMZN, TQQQ, XOM, TOST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.77 to 11,960.88. The total After hours volume is currently 71,115,056 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is unchanged at $9.57, with 5,015,124 shares traded. BHC's current last sale is 127.6% of the target price of $7.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $146.68, with 2,437,684 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is -0.01 at $29.39, with 1,388,617 shares traded. HUN's current last sale is 94.81% of the target price of $31.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is -0.01 at $20.30, with 1,387,811 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) is unchanged at $21.90, with 1,125,365 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OI is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.12 at $291.97, with 1,114,199 shares traded. This represents a 14.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is unchanged at $47.76, with 1,097,441 shares traded. This represents a 36.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.06 at $249.16, with 1,082,800 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.13 at $93.37, with 1,081,979 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.02 at $21.79, with 1,054,837 shares traded. This represents a 35.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.08 at $110.67, with 907,838 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Toast, Inc. (TOST) is +0.06 at $19.52, with 874,727 shares traded. TOST's current last sale is 81.33% of the target price of $24.

