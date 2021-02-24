After Hours Most Active for Feb 24, 2021 : AMC, GME, VIAC, BAC, ZNGA, ALSN, MRO, TME, AAPL, BLMN, FWONK, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 22.21 to 13,324.4. The total After hours volume is currently 72,638,777 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.2301 at $9.32, with 17,803,899 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -3.39 per share, which represents a 35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +25.27 at $116.98, with 11,452,717 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 835.57% of the target price of $14.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.78 at $64.82, with 4,183,603 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: BET to Air “COVID-19 Vaccine and the Black Community A Tyler Perry Special” Premiering Thursday, January 28 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $36.42, with 3,711,269 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.0109 at $11.28, with 3,626,683 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) is +0.01 at $38.04, with 3,600,303 shares traded. ALSN's current last sale is 88.47% of the target price of $43.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.02 at $11.86, with 3,421,123 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.02 at $26.30, with 2,933,992 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.35 at $125.70, with 2,365,346 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) is unchanged at $26.51, with 1,844,521 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.29. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BLMN is 7.40634; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK) is unchanged at $45.50, with 1,400,376 shares traded.FWONK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.07 per share, which represents a -55 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.1281 at $53.27, with 1,387,354 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

