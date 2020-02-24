After Hours Most Active for Feb 24, 2020 : ZNGA, QQQ, SIRI, SLM, ENDP, MSFT





The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:





Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is unchanged at $7.02, with 4,257,960 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.18 at $221.57, with 2,925,806 shares traded. This represents a 30.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is -0.01 at $7.03, with 1,554,497 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 10.12092; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



SLM Corporation (SLM) is +0.02 at $11.74, with 1,450,098 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLM is in the "buy range".



Endo International plc (ENDP) is unchanged at $6.00, with 1,310,322 shares traded.ENDP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.57 per share, which represents a 75 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.1 at $170.99, with 1,241,865 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

