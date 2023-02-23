After Hours Most Active for Feb 23, 2023 : PBF, SQ, SBSW, QQQ, CVNA, CSX, LBRT, WDC, AAPL, CTSH, PM, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.21 to 12,164.93. The total After hours volume is currently 82,756,001 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is +0.01 at $43.88, with 3,179,373 shares traded. PBF's current last sale is 88.65% of the target price of $49.5.



Block, Inc. (SQ) is +1.22 at $75.37, with 2,273,410 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market



Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is +0.1 at $8.78, with 2,070,895 shares traded.SBSW is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.3 at $296.52, with 2,060,634 shares traded. This represents a 16.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -0.31 at $9.77, with 1,750,370 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 97.7% of the target price of $10.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $30.65, with 1,748,633 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 87.57% of the target price of $35.



Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is unchanged at $15.15, with 1,696,711 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. LBRT's current last sale is 68.86% of the target price of $22.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is +0.01 at $39.80, with 1,647,739 shares traded. WDC's current last sale is 79.6% of the target price of $50.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2 at $149.20, with 1,633,227 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is unchanged at $64.29, with 1,567,914 shares traded. CTSH's current last sale is 96.68% of the target price of $66.5.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is -0.0571 at $99.77, with 1,566,798 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.6. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.06 at $254.83, with 1,518,913 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

