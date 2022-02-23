After Hours Most Active for Feb 23, 2022 : WIT, AAPL, XOM, BMY, FUBO, EBAY, BABA, MPLN, TLT, VCSH, PARA, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.87 to 13,493.56. The total After hours volume is currently 80,004,129 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Wipro Limited (WIT) is unchanged at $7.37, with 6,007,488 shares traded. WIT's current last sale is 92.13% of the target price of $8.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.45 at $160.52, with 5,147,843 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.25 at $76.52, with 3,885,620 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. XOM's current last sale is 106.28% of the target price of $72.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $67.93, with 2,767,786 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 95.01% of the target price of $71.5.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is -0.02 at $7.60, with 2,732,562 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -4.94 at $49.65, with 2,444,759 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Elastic Continues to Dip Despite Excellent Q2 Results



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.43 at $110.15, with 2,410,130 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/24/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.88 per share, which represents a 298 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is unchanged at $3.78, with 2,360,283 shares traded. MPLN's current last sale is 54% of the target price of $7.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.06 at $136.62, with 2,137,206 shares traded. This represents a 2.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is -0.02 at $79.25, with 2,076,867 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Paramount Global (PARA) is +0.05 at $28.45, with 1,966,297 shares traded. PARA's current last sale is 64.66% of the target price of $44.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.35 at $329.77, with 1,907,323 shares traded. This represents a 10.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.