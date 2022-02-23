After Hours Most Active for Feb 23, 2022 : WIT, AAPL, XOM, BMY, FUBO, EBAY, BABA, MPLN, TLT, VCSH, PARA, QQQ
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.87 to 13,493.56. The total After hours volume is currently 80,004,129 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:
Wipro Limited (WIT) is unchanged at $7.37, with 6,007,488 shares traded. WIT's current last sale is 92.13% of the target price of $8.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.45 at $160.52, with 5,147,843 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.25 at $76.52, with 3,885,620 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. XOM's current last sale is 106.28% of the target price of $72.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $67.93, with 2,767,786 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 95.01% of the target price of $71.5.
fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is -0.02 at $7.60, with 2,732,562 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens
eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -4.94 at $49.65, with 2,444,759 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Elastic Continues to Dip Despite Excellent Q2 Results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.43 at $110.15, with 2,410,130 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/24/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.88 per share, which represents a 298 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is unchanged at $3.78, with 2,360,283 shares traded. MPLN's current last sale is 54% of the target price of $7.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.06 at $136.62, with 2,137,206 shares traded. This represents a 2.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is -0.02 at $79.25, with 2,076,867 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Paramount Global (PARA) is +0.05 at $28.45, with 1,966,297 shares traded. PARA's current last sale is 64.66% of the target price of $44.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.35 at $329.77, with 1,907,323 shares traded. This represents a 10.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore After-HoursExplore
Most Popular
- After Hours Most Active for Feb 16, 2022 : BABA, ZNGA, NVDA, DASH, PM, TWTR, LUMN, AAPL, V, CSCO, AMD, MSFT
- After Hours Most Active for Feb 18, 2022 : AZN, NLY, SU, AMD, CCL, QQQ, UBER, AAPL, INTC, XOM, AMCR, AGNC
- After Hours Most Active for Feb 17, 2022 : ONB, UE, VICI, CRSR, AAPL, ROKU, XOM, FTI, INTC, RIG, CSCO, KR
- After Hours Most Active for Feb 22, 2022 : AMD, F, SU, BAC, ELAN, MSFT, AAPL, XOM, IBN, QCOM, IQ, INTC