After Hours Most Active for Feb 23, 2021 : PBR, ZNGA, KGC, SHY, VALE, OUT, AMC, PFF, TWTR, PTEN, AAPL, QQQ
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -14.14 to 13,180.57. The total After hours volume is currently 70,676,823 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.04 at $8.51, with 5,833,591 shares traded.PBR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.01 at $11.41, with 4,586,859 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is -0.02 at $6.70, with 3,633,324 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is -0.0098 at $86.35, with 3,487,148 shares traded. This represents a 1.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.
VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.03 at $17.87, with 3,429,097 shares traded.VALE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.9 per share, which represents a 59 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) is +0.03 at $22.05, with 2,541,073 shares traded.OUT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.23 per share, which represents a 73 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.34 at $7.36, with 2,183,662 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -3.39 per share, which represents a 35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) is +0.02 at $37.52, with 2,062,500 shares traded. This represents a 57.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is unchanged at $73.17, with 2,031,286 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.02. TWTR's current last sale is 119.95% of the target price of $61.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) is unchanged at $6.84, with 1,973,674 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.56. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PTEN is 8.361798; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.34 at $125.52, with 1,964,539 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.6 at $320.88, with 1,646,205 shares traded. This represents a 94.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.
