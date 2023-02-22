After Hours Most Active for Feb 22, 2023 : UFPI, IEF, ITUB, SHV, VALE, AMZN, LCID, EQRX, UBER, LBRT, SQ, NUVB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.94 to 12,060.33. The total After hours volume is currently 126,770,760 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) is +0.37 at $84.00, with 11,196,833 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for UFPI is 7.236491; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is +0.09 at $95.62, with 9,609,944 shares traded. This represents a 3.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is +0.02 at $5.07, with 9,176,820 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is unchanged at $110.16, with 6,330,920 shares traded. This represents a .39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.06 at $16.85, with 6,148,186 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 86.41% of the target price of $19.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.01 at $95.80, with 3,797,281 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.29. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.92 at $9.06, with 3,666,103 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Lucid Under SEC Investigation; Shares Drop – Report



EQRx, Inc. (EQRX) is unchanged at $2.18, with 3,047,891 shares traded. EQRX's current last sale is 53.17% of the target price of $4.1.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.0295 at $34.51, with 2,597,790 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is -0.02 at $14.88, with 2,460,491 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. LBRT's current last sale is 67.64% of the target price of $22.



Block, Inc. (SQ) is unchanged at $72.94, with 1,900,727 shares traded.SQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/23/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.14 per share, which represents a -11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) is unchanged at $2.06, with 1,692,457 shares traded.NUVB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.11 per share, which represents a -12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

