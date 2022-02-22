After Hours Most Active for Feb 22, 2022 : AMD, F, SU, BAC, ELAN, MSFT, AAPL, XOM, IBN, QCOM, IQ, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 80.36 to 13,950.89. The total After hours volume is currently 119,251,777 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.45 at $116.10, with 7,007,992 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.04 at $17.33, with 6,878,280 shares traded. F's current last sale is 84.54% of the target price of $20.5.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is unchanged at $29.05, with 4,981,193 shares traded. SU's current last sale is 78.94% of the target price of $36.8.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.12 at $45.68, with 4,640,884 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is unchanged at $25.98, with 4,365,202 shares traded.ELAN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/24/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.17 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +1.48 at $289.20, with 4,211,885 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. MSFT's current last sale is 79.45% of the target price of $364.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.53 at $164.85, with 3,979,381 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.19 at $76.65, with 3,127,988 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. XOM's current last sale is 106.46% of the target price of $72.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $20.00, with 2,706,929 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is unchanged at $165.89, with 2,257,613 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $3.91, with 2,160,676 shares traded.IQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.31 per share, which represents a -32 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.21 at $44.90, with 2,067,656 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. INTC's current last sale is 81.64% of the target price of $55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.