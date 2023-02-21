After Hours Most Active for Feb 21, 2023 : VALE, ITUB, SHV, SHOP, AAPL, PFF, ONEM, AMZN, QQQ, MRO, BAC, NI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.94 to 12,064.24. The total After hours volume is currently 119,943,942 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



VALE S.A. (VALE) is unchanged at $17.04, with 8,997,526 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 87.38% of the target price of $19.5.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is +0.05 at $5.06, with 7,881,540 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.0113 at $110.14, with 4,752,793 shares traded. This represents a .37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is unchanged at $41.42, with 3,645,423 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. SHOP's current last sale is 92.04% of the target price of $45.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1 at $148.58, with 3,090,985 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) is -0.05 at $32.05, with 3,000,466 shares traded. This represents a 7.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) is +1.4 at $17.87, with 2,809,257 shares traded.ONEM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/22/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.52 per share, which represents a -50 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.17 at $94.75, with 2,582,876 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.29. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.5477 at $295.58, with 2,516,254 shares traded. This represents a 16.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.02 at $25.40, with 2,321,944 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $34.54, with 2,269,327 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 90.89% of the target price of $38.



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $26.95, with 1,471,228 shares traded.NI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/22/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.49 per share, which represents a 39 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

