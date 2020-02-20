After Hours Most Active for Feb 20, 2020 : HPQ, S, SE, DBX, RIG, QQQ, WFC, MSFT, MPC, BBBY, ENPH, RING





The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:





HP Inc. (HPQ) is unchanged at $22.64, with 4,872,366 shares traded.HPQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/24/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.54 per share, which represents a 52 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Sprint Corporation (S) is +0.42 at $9.90, with 3,816,498 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.03. S's current last sale is 172.17% of the target price of $5.75.



Sea Limited (SE) is +0.03 at $52.53, with 2,518,905 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is +1.125 at $19.84, with 2,283,077 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Dropbox results beat estimates on strong subscriber growth



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is unchanged at $4.30, with 2,069,469 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 63.7% of the target price of $6.75.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.28 at $234.50, with 1,675,228 shares traded. This represents a 38.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $47.34, with 1,322,539 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 93.74% of the target price of $50.5.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.07 at $184.35, with 1,315,373 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is -0.137 at $60.12, with 1,243,670 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPC is in the "buy range".



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.12 at $12.55, with 1,222,456 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BBBY is 10.941326; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is -0.54 at $58.20, with 1,152,121 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is +0.0095 at $24.75, with 1,138,183 shares traded. This represents a 55.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.

