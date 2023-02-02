After Hours Most Active for Feb 2, 2023 : AMZN, F, QQQ, AAPL, SQQQ, TQQQ, GOOGL, ABEV, ITUB, IBN, C, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -223.51 to 12,579.63. The total After hours volume is currently 129,275,042 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -4.09 at $108.82, with 12,401,708 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. Smarter Analyst Reports: Amazon Expects FTC’s Verdict on MGM Acquisition by Mid-March: Report



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.93 at $13.39, with 7,155,507 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.84 at $308.88, with 6,635,527 shares traded. This represents a 21.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.18 at $151.00, with 6,289,753 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.93. Smarter Analyst Reports: Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.81 at $33.82, with 5,196,677 shares traded. This represents a 8.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.671 at $26.24, with 5,040,577 shares traded. This represents a 62.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -3.7 at $104.04, with 4,722,223 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is -0.01 at $2.57, with 4,627,819 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABEV is in the "buy range".



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.04 at $4.94, with 2,430,565 shares traded.ITUB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.16 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is -0.06 at $20.87, with 2,020,031 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.01 at $52.21, with 1,449,977 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.7. C's current last sale is 87.02% of the target price of $60.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.12 at $47.11, with 1,098,834 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

