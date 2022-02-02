After Hours Most Active for Feb 2, 2022 : GPS, FB, QQQ, ET, AAPL, VTWO, SNAP, ELAN, WFC, CNP, SQQQ, QCOM

After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Feb 2, 2022

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -264.44 to 14,875.3. The total After hours volume is currently 117,032,988 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is unchanged at $17.68, with 25,288,223 shares traded. GPS's current last sale is 76.87% of the target price of $23.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is -74.16 at $248.84, with 9,371,219 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp Testing Cryptocurrency Payments in the U.S

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -6.75 at $361.74, with 6,811,455 shares traded. This represents a 21.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is -0.04 at $9.92, with 4,533,997 shares traded. ET's current last sale is 70.86% of the target price of $14.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.98 at $174.86, with 4,419,112 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is -0.18 at $80.93, with 4,204,648 shares traded. This represents a 6.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -6.47 at $25.60, with 3,960,010 shares traded.SNAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.1 per share, which represents a -7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is unchanged at $25.36, with 3,790,546 shares traded. ELAN's current last sale is 65.87% of the target price of $38.5.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.03 at $55.90, with 2,982,335 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is unchanged at $28.32, with 2,569,593 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNP is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.9 at $37.61, with 2,353,880 shares traded. This represents a 33.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -9.9 at $178.30, with 2,341,806 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report

