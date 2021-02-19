After Hours Most Active for Feb 19, 2021 : BMY, CLF, VIAC, AAPL, FHN, NYCB, ABEV, QQQ, ON, UBER, LYFT, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.51 to 13,570.27. The total After hours volume is currently 73,110,961 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $60.60, with 6,414,390 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is -0.04 at $16.98, with 4,141,517 shares traded.CLF is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.28 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $62.69, with 3,757,798 shares traded.VIAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/24/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.98 per share, which represents a 97 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.22 at $129.65, with 3,231,464 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $16.40, with 2,221,041 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is -0.14 at $11.40, with 2,136,165 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.26. NYCB's current last sale is 95% of the target price of $12.



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is -0.0102 at $2.80, with 2,106,517 shares traded.ABEV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.13 at $330.89, with 1,984,839 shares traded. This represents a 100.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is -0.0201 at $41.85, with 1,914,813 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ON is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.05 at $58.34, with 1,904,409 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.27 at $58.66, with 1,789,096 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYFT is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $63.01, with 1,731,981 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. INTC's current last sale is 105.02% of the target price of $60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.