After Hours Most Active for Feb 18, 2022 : AZN, NLY, SU, AMD, CCL, QQQ, UBER, AAPL, INTC, XOM, AMCR, AGNC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 13.03 to 14,022.57. The total After hours volume is currently 75,941,542 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is -0.06 at $59.80, with 9,285,920 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is -0.01 at $7.10, with 3,659,543 shares traded. NLY's current last sale is 83.53% of the target price of $8.5.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is -0.0159 at $29.05, with 3,003,752 shares traded. SU's current last sale is 78.95% of the target price of $36.8.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.01 at $113.82, with 2,704,346 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.04 at $22.21, with 2,579,078 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 89.74% of the target price of $24.75.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.57 at $342.08, with 2,339,680 shares traded. This represents a 15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.02 at $34.70, with 2,220,448 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.22 at $167.52, with 2,202,483 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.09 at $45.13, with 2,043,668 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.11 at $77.47, with 1,853,716 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. XOM's current last sale is 107.6% of the target price of $72.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is +0.02 at $11.90, with 1,825,966 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 90.49% of the target price of $13.15.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is +0.05 at $13.49, with 1,695,048 shares traded. AGNC's current last sale is 79.35% of the target price of $17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.