After Hours Most Active for Feb 18, 2021 : SABR, AR, INFY, QQQ, SITC, TTM, BEKE, VNET, AAPL, MOS, LYFT, BIDU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.29 to 13,631.22. The total After hours volume is currently 72,483,641 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is -0.199 at $12.52, with 3,319,610 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SABR is 10.540551; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is +0.01 at $8.97, with 2,822,184 shares traded. AR's current last sale is 138% of the target price of $6.5.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.01 at $17.82, with 2,736,806 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 93.79% of the target price of $19.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.05 at $332.42, with 2,099,372 shares traded. This represents a 101.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is unchanged at $12.57, with 2,075,097 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: SITE Centers Corp. Announces Tax Allocations of 2020 Dividend Distributions



Tata Motors Ltd (TTM) is unchanged at $21.87, with 2,033,444 shares traded. TTM's current last sale is 266.71% of the target price of $8.2.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $64.29, with 2,020,771 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) is unchanged at $40.01, with 1,804,928 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VNET is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.15 at $129.56, with 1,708,361 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is +0.04 at $27.69, with 1,655,124 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MOS is in the "buy range".



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.02 at $57.05, with 1,481,956 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYFT is in the "buy range".



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is -1.29 at $296.72, with 1,431,764 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BIDU is in the "buy range".

