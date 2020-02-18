After-Hours
MO

After Hours Most Active for Feb 18, 2020 : MO, QEP, ZNGA, WETF, BAC, EBAY, EVRG, KGC, CG, AAL, KO, IMGN

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published
NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $45.22, with 5,402,956 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MO is in the "buy range".

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) is unchanged at $2.65, with 4,065,497 shares traded. QEP's current last sale is 44.17% of the target price of $6.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is unchanged at $7.09, with 3,562,817 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) is unchanged at $4.75, with 2,889,516 shares traded. WETF's current last sale is 79.17% of the target price of $6.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $34.28, with 2,487,712 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 93.92% of the target price of $36.5.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -0.03 at $37.84, with 2,420,849 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. EBAY's current last sale is 97.03% of the target price of $39.

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) is unchanged at $73.88, with 2,322,189 shares traded.EVRG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/20/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.32 per share, which represents a 8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is unchanged at $5.32, with 2,106,636 shares traded. KGC's current last sale is 88.67% of the target price of $6.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is unchanged at $32.00, with 2,008,914 shares traded. CG's current last sale is 91.43% of the target price of $35.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is unchanged at $28.63, with 1,889,442 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.44. AAL's current last sale is 74.36% of the target price of $38.5.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.09 at $59.62, with 1,797,515 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. KO's current last sale is 94.63% of the target price of $63.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is unchanged at $6.14, with 1,343,294 shares traded. IMGN's current last sale is 122.8% of the target price of $5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MO QEP ZNGA WETF BAC EBAY EVRG KGC CG AAL KO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos


Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular