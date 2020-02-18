After Hours Most Active for Feb 18, 2020 : MO, QEP, ZNGA, WETF, BAC, EBAY, EVRG, KGC, CG, AAL, KO, IMGN





The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:





Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $45.22, with 5,402,956 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MO is in the "buy range".



QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) is unchanged at $2.65, with 4,065,497 shares traded. QEP's current last sale is 44.17% of the target price of $6.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is unchanged at $7.09, with 3,562,817 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) is unchanged at $4.75, with 2,889,516 shares traded. WETF's current last sale is 79.17% of the target price of $6.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $34.28, with 2,487,712 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 93.92% of the target price of $36.5.



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -0.03 at $37.84, with 2,420,849 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. EBAY's current last sale is 97.03% of the target price of $39.



Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) is unchanged at $73.88, with 2,322,189 shares traded.EVRG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/20/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.32 per share, which represents a 8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is unchanged at $5.32, with 2,106,636 shares traded. KGC's current last sale is 88.67% of the target price of $6.



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is unchanged at $32.00, with 2,008,914 shares traded. CG's current last sale is 91.43% of the target price of $35.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is unchanged at $28.63, with 1,889,442 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.44. AAL's current last sale is 74.36% of the target price of $38.5.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.09 at $59.62, with 1,797,515 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. KO's current last sale is 94.63% of the target price of $63.



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is unchanged at $6.14, with 1,343,294 shares traded. IMGN's current last sale is 122.8% of the target price of $5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.