After Hours Most Active for Feb 17, 2023 : AMCR, KMI, AMZN, OSH, AAPL, WEN, INTC, EIX, QQQ, PPL, SIRI, C

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.28 to 12,353.91. The total After hours volume is currently 91,108,580 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $11.42, with 7,588,363 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 96.78% of the target price of $11.8.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.01 at $17.72, with 3,942,985 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 88.6% of the target price of $20.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.1 at $97.10, with 3,906,373 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.29. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) is unchanged at $35.45, with 3,149,578 shares traded. OSH's current last sale is 102.75% of the target price of $34.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $152.51, with 2,745,758 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is unchanged at $22.90, with 2,319,806 shares traded. WEN's current last sale is 91.6% of the target price of $25.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $27.60, with 2,177,554 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 98.57% of the target price of $28.



Edison International (EIX) is unchanged at $67.59, with 1,977,622 shares traded.EIX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/23/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.08 per share, which represents a 116 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.16 at $301.00, with 1,961,679 shares traded. This represents a 18.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PPL Corporation (PPL) is unchanged at $28.81, with 1,936,575 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PPL is in the "buy range".



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is unchanged at $4.60, with 1,860,551 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 11.852991; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.01 at $51.43, with 1,820,264 shares traded. C's current last sale is 97.04% of the target price of $53.

