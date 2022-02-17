After Hours Most Active for Feb 17, 2022 : ONB, UE, VICI, CRSR, AAPL, ROKU, XOM, FTI, INTC, RIG, CSCO, KR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.26 to 14,177. The total After hours volume is currently 102,347,698 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Old National Bancorp (ONB) is +0.12 at $17.73, with 33,066,932 shares traded. ONB's current last sale is 84.43% of the target price of $21.



Urban Edge Properties (UE) is -0.08 at $18.23, with 12,905,659 shares traded. UE's current last sale is 86.81% of the target price of $21.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $27.91, with 5,491,921 shares traded.VICI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/23/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.43 per share, which represents a 46 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is -0.1899 at $22.67, with 3,105,710 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRSR is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.09 at $168.97, with 2,774,626 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is -13.71 at $131.00, with 2,696,835 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Roku Ends Battle with YouTube; Shares Surge 18%



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $78.23, with 2,672,547 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. XOM's current last sale is 108.65% of the target price of $72.



TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is unchanged at $6.70, with 2,596,089 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. FTI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/23/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.01 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.06 at $47.63, with 2,584,076 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. INTC's current last sale is 86.6% of the target price of $55.



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.01 at $3.59, with 2,491,900 shares traded.RIG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/22/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.1 per share, which represents a -34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.07 at $55.70, with 2,226,544 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is unchanged at $45.23, with 2,081,073 shares traded. KR's current last sale is 101.64% of the target price of $44.5.

