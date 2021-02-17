After Hours Most Active for Feb 17, 2021 : RKT, SNAP, X, COTY, SOS, BAC, SIRI, TLRY, QQQ, AAPL, FEYE, QCOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.19 to 13,698.52. The total After hours volume is currently 61,780,175 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +0.13 at $20.18, with 4,133,213 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 77.62% of the target price of $26.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.08 at $62.80, with 3,237,728 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



United States Steel Corporation (X) is -0.06 at $17.82, with 2,904,397 shares traded. X's current last sale is 222.75% of the target price of $8.



Coty Inc. (COTY) is +0.07 at $7.33, with 2,516,998 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 101.1% of the target price of $7.25.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.76 at $13.56, with 2,430,484 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $34.41, with 2,334,555 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is -0.01 at $6.00, with 2,306,473 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SIRI is in the "buy range".



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +2.69 at $34.20, with 1,981,476 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Tilray® Selected by French National Agency to Supply GMP-Certified Medical Cannabis Products in France



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.18 at $333.75, with 1,680,483 shares traded. This represents a 102.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $130.84, with 1,494,516 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) is unchanged at $20.55, with 1,474,214 shares traded. FEYE's current last sale is 93.41% of the target price of $22.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is unchanged at $144.75, with 1,172,592 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.27. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".

