After Hours Most Active for Feb 16, 2023 : IEF, AAPL, T, MNTV, DASH, DKNG, TSLA, AMZN, KO, ETWO, PFE, ORCL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -28.35 to 12,414.13. The total After hours volume is currently 101,856,244 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is +0.108 at $96.25, with 8,661,856 shares traded. This represents a 4.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.49 at $153.22, with 5,214,262 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $19.24, with 3,224,820 shares traded. T's current last sale is 85.51% of the target price of $22.5.



Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) is unchanged at $7.85, with 2,963,759 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MNTV is 8.7139; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is +4.83 at $71.72, with 2,417,694 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is +1.39 at $19.20, with 2,379,643 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: DraftKings, NFLPA to Launch Gamified NFT; Shares Rise 2%



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.78 at $200.26, with 2,307,062 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 100.13% of the target price of $200.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.11 at $98.04, with 2,077,412 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.29. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $59.22, with 2,021,874 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is unchanged at $6.29, with 1,510,115 shares traded. ETWO's current last sale is 78.63% of the target price of $8.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.14 at $43.09, with 1,209,412 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.18% of the target price of $50.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is unchanged at $87.72, with 1,053,373 shares traded. ORCL's current last sale is 95.35% of the target price of $92.

