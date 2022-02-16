After Hours Most Active for Feb 16, 2022 : BABA, ZNGA, NVDA, DASH, PM, TWTR, LUMN, AAPL, V, CSCO, AMD, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.86 to 14,591.78. The total After hours volume is currently 67,718,621 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is unchanged at $125.56, with 6,409,685 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.01 at $8.91, with 3,513,128 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -5.12 at $259.99, with 2,278,736 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is +20.27 at $115.16, with 2,150,239 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $111.57, with 1,604,277 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is unchanged at $36.24, with 1,600,258 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 56.63% of the target price of $64.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +0.03 at $9.89, with 1,592,953 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 94.19% of the target price of $10.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.35 at $172.20, with 1,584,137 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Visa Inc. (V) is -0.07 at $228.75, with 1,497,229 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +2.65 at $56.90, with 1,449,739 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -1.72 at $115.97, with 1,321,037 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.29 at $299.79, with 1,289,197 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. MSFT's current last sale is 82.36% of the target price of $364.

