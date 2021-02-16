After Hours Most Active for Feb 16, 2021 : ET, CVE, ZNGA, VIAC, MPC, VIPS, MSFT, FHN, ENB, AAPL, IQ, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.53 to 13,765.24. The total After hours volume is currently 99,680,073 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.07 at $7.03, with 5,955,018 shares traded.ET is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/17/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.25 per share, which represents a 38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is +0.05 at $6.99, with 5,511,767 shares traded. CVE's current last sale is 99.71% of the target price of $7.01.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.01 at $11.51, with 5,377,505 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.1509 at $58.99, with 5,037,859 shares traded.VIAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/18/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.98 per share, which represents a 97 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is unchanged at $51.46, with 3,900,563 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPC is in the "buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $33.57, with 3,408,904 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.2 at $243.50, with 3,134,878 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.76. MSFT's current last sale is 88.55% of the target price of $275.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $16.14, with 2,855,616 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is +0.06 at $34.82, with 2,616,603 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 82.82% of the target price of $42.045.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.23 at $132.96, with 2,525,933 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.11 at $25.00, with 2,504,713 shares traded.IQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/17/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.38 per share, which represents a -49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.004 at $62.47, with 2,134,472 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. INTC's current last sale is 104.12% of the target price of $60.

