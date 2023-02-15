After Hours Most Active for Feb 15, 2023 : ITUB, VTRS, SHOP, BHC, CSCO, ROKU, EMB, PFE, TSLA, QQQ, IBN, AMRX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.24 to 12,702.13. The total After hours volume is currently 77,994,882 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.04 at $5.09, with 9,663,654 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $11.85, with 4,216,134 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 84.64% of the target price of $14.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is -2.89 at $50.50, with 2,719,054 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.14. SHOP's current last sale is 114.77% of the target price of $44.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is +0.01 at $8.99, with 2,674,315 shares traded. BHC's current last sale is 119.87% of the target price of $7.5.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +3.48 at $51.93, with 2,539,519 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors



Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is +8.01 at $71.50, with 2,435,975 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Roku Ends Battle with YouTube; Shares Surge 18%



iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) is unchanged at $85.90, with 1,999,776 shares traded. This represents a 12.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.04 at $43.28, with 1,821,742 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.56% of the target price of $50.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.76 at $215.00, with 1,497,781 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 107.5% of the target price of $200.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.5 at $309.60, with 1,485,446 shares traded. This represents a 21.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $20.98, with 1,386,005 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) is unchanged at $2.51, with 1,306,893 shares traded. AMRX's current last sale is 50.2% of the target price of $5.

