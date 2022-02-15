After Hours Most Active for Feb 15, 2022 : ZNGA, BMY, F, ISEE, TWTR, RBLX, AMD, EGHT, XEL, XM, FB, CVE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.15 to 14,608.67. The total After hours volume is currently 123,481,579 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.01 at $9.06, with 10,718,178 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $67.77, with 7,737,845 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 94.78% of the target price of $71.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.05 at $18.03, with 7,270,981 shares traded. F's current last sale is 83.86% of the target price of $21.5.



IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) is unchanged at $15.33, with 6,654,384 shares traded. ISEE's current last sale is 61.32% of the target price of $25.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.08 at $36.90, with 5,780,319 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 57.66% of the target price of $64.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -8.14 at $65.16, with 5,092,328 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 63.26% of the target price of $103.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.08 at $121.55, with 3,395,244 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



8x8 Inc (EGHT) is unchanged at $14.99, with 3,235,032 shares traded. EGHT's current last sale is 83.28% of the target price of $18.



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is unchanged at $66.12, with 3,105,886 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XEL is in the "buy range".



Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is unchanged at $31.41, with 2,801,618 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XM is in the "buy range".



Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is -0.3 at $220.70, with 2,781,687 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $15.54, with 1,993,262 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.