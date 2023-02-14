After Hours Most Active for Feb 14, 2023 : ITUB, EQRX, ABNB, CSCO, AAPL, FOLD, ABEV, CSX, NU, C, SM, HPQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.5 to 12,579.39. The total After hours volume is currently 97,460,979 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $5.05, with 11,024,880 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



EQRx, Inc. (EQRX) is unchanged at $2.28, with 3,863,981 shares traded. EQRX's current last sale is 55.61% of the target price of $4.1.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is +10.94 at $131.81, with 3,491,515 shares traded. ABNB's current last sale is 100.62% of the target price of $131.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.11 at $47.59, with 2,533,635 shares traded.CSCO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/15/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.76 per share, which represents a 77 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.07 at $153.13, with 2,529,702 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is +0.01 at $12.50, with 2,448,729 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 8.355472; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is +0.005 at $2.49, with 2,221,820 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABEV is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.01 at $31.43, with 2,123,916 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 89.8% of the target price of $35.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.39 at $5.39, with 2,069,424 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $51.61, with 1,983,253 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.68. C's current last sale is 97.38% of the target price of $53.



SM Energy Company (SM) is +0.01 at $33.43, with 1,235,965 shares traded. SM's current last sale is 65.55% of the target price of $51.



HP Inc. (HPQ) is unchanged at $30.40, with 1,223,576 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 104.83% of the target price of $29.

