After Hours Most Active for Feb 14, 2022 : PDCE, NDSN, AAPL, CVE, PMVP, AMD, WB, WFC, PFE, UBER, AES, BHP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .14 to 14,268.74. The total After hours volume is currently 147,399,201 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) is unchanged at $58.33, with 9,757,867 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDCE is in the "strong buy range".



Nordson Corporation (NDSN) is unchanged at $222.11, with 7,720,536 shares traded. NDSN's current last sale is 76.59% of the target price of $290.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.14 at $168.74, with 4,521,956 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $15.68, with 4,336,545 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PMVP) is unchanged at $15.65, with 4,214,916 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PMVP is 9.86427; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.05 at $114.22, with 3,379,931 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Weibo Corporation (WB) is unchanged at $30.85, with 3,372,699 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WB is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.0101 at $57.86, with 3,197,398 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.07 at $49.73, with 2,920,535 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.12 at $34.71, with 2,830,293 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



The AES Corporation (AES) is unchanged at $21.46, with 2,692,817 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



BHP Group Limited (BHP) is -0.26 at $68.00, with 2,650,052 shares traded. BHP's current last sale is 93.15% of the target price of $73.

