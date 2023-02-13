After Hours Most Active for Feb 13, 2023 : PLTR, AEHA, AMD, BEKE, AMZN, AAPL, CSCO, INTC, BAC, IBN, VZ, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.5 to 12,501.81. The total After hours volume is currently 96,043,499 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.5 at $9.11, with 13,709,591 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (AEHA) is +1.09 at $10.65, with 3,581,473 shares traded.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.07 at $83.06, with 3,531,021 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $20.30, with 3,442,620 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.09 at $99.45, with 3,280,155 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.29. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $153.79, with 2,813,443 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.07 at $47.79, with 2,669,270 shares traded.CSCO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/15/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.76 per share, which represents a 77 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $28.53, with 2,534,342 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 101.89% of the target price of $28.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $35.63, with 1,877,317 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 93.76% of the target price of $38.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $20.67, with 1,323,877 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $40.32, with 1,321,143 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 89.6% of the target price of $45.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $19.27, with 1,312,577 shares traded. T's current last sale is 85.64% of the target price of $22.5.

