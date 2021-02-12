After Hours Most Active for Feb 12, 2021 : FHN, ENB, AMKR, HNI, VIAC, CCIV, VICI, PBF, NYMT, SLM, MSFT, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.74 to 13,810.44. The total After hours volume is currently 58,289,682 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $15.63, with 9,245,134 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is +0.08 at $34.65, with 9,211,081 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Announces the Appointment of Independent Directors and the Formation of a Strategic Advisory Council



Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) is -0.23 at $23.98, with 5,281,432 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



HNI Corporation (HNI) is unchanged at $37.10, with 4,044,055 shares traded. HNI's current last sale is 100.27% of the target price of $37.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $58.31, with 3,162,923 shares traded.VIAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/18/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.98 per share, which represents a 97 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is -0.35 at $39.63, with 3,027,629 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $27.26, with 2,908,372 shares traded.VICI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/18/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.47 per share, which represents a 37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is -0.03 at $10.52, with 2,483,275 shares traded. PBF's current last sale is 150.29% of the target price of $7.



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is +0.01 at $3.99, with 1,633,579 shares traded. NYMT's current last sale is 99.75% of the target price of $4.



SLM Corporation (SLM) is unchanged at $14.83, with 1,294,770 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLM is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.0301 at $245.02, with 1,219,086 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.76. MSFT's current last sale is 89.1% of the target price of $275.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.17 at $336.62, with 1,151,184 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

