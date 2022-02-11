After Hours Most Active for Feb 11, 2022 : NLSN, AAPL, UBER, WES, WFC, XOM, AES, XLNX, QQQ, TLRY, MSFT, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 20.89 to 14,274.73. The total After hours volume is currently 84,719,927 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $17.99, with 5,504,839 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 66.63% of the target price of $27.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.21 at $168.85, with 4,855,277 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.04 at $35.33, with 4,742,982 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) is unchanged at $27.27, with 4,638,860 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.16 at $58.15, with 4,028,329 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.01 at $80.22, with 2,842,947 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. XOM's current last sale is 111.42% of the target price of $72.



The AES Corporation (AES) is unchanged at $21.55, with 2,693,753 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AES is in the "strong buy range".



Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) is +0.28 at $195.20, with 2,673,169 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. XLNX's current last sale is 102.74% of the target price of $190.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.9 at $347.96, with 2,563,482 shares traded. This represents a 16.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.02 at $7.10, with 2,202,818 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 78.89% of the target price of $9.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.35 at $295.39, with 1,619,673 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. MSFT's current last sale is 81.15% of the target price of $364.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $47.62, with 1,610,255 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

